Women announce Maria Edwards arrival

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of Maria Edwards, following her departure from Blackburn Rovers.

The 22-year-old versatile attacker joins the club after scoring eight goals in 24 appearances last season.

Edwards rose through the ranks at both Manchester City and Manchester United, but gained her first taste of senior football with Blackburn on loan in the 2020/21 campaign.

After a year in the second tier, she moved to Germany for a spell with Bundesliga side SGS Essen before returning to England and Blackburn, where she was managed by Saints’ new Head Coach Simon Parker as Rovers rallied to survive relegation.

Ahead of her next chapter on the South Coast, Edwards said: “When I first had conversations with the club, I knew it was definitely the right place to be with the ambition and vision the club has.

“The style of play that this club plays is really suited to me as well, so there were no second thoughts about joining.”