Published:
Women's Durham clash selected for coverage
Southampton FC Women's trip to fourth-placed Durham has been selected for live coverage in January.
The latest round of selections will see Saints' second game of 2025 broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Championship's YouTube channel.
Remi Allen's side will travel to the North East for the third time this season as they face Durham on Sunday 26th January.
Full fixture information and further streaming details will be confirmed closer to the game.