Women's duo shortlisted for end of season awards

Southampton FC Women's Megan Collett and Lucia Kendall have been shortlisted at the Women’s Professional Game Awards.

The inaugural Women’s Professional Game Awards will take place on Sunday 11th May, with 14 awards set to be handed out in categories across the Barclays Women's Super League and Championship.

Saints are represented in three categories, with Collett and Kendall's individual recognition alongside the club's own nomination.

Kendall is listed in the Barclays Women's Championship Rising Star category, alongside Ella Wilson (Durham), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United, Gloria Siber (Charlton Athletic), Lucy Newell (Blackburn Rovers), Mary Corbyn (Sunderland), and Sophie Quirk (Portsmouth).

Collett is nominated for the Player Champion of Change award, as the only player from the second tier in that category, up against Fliss Gibbons (Crystal Palace), Katrina Gorry (West Ham United), Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United), and Sophie Howard (Leicester City).

Finally, the club has been nominated in the Club Matchday Experience category, rivalling Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bristol City, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Durham, and Manchester City in the shortlist.

The winners of the awards will be announced on the league's social media accounts as they happen on the evening.