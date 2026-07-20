Women to start pre-season with Celtic clash

Southampton FC Women will begin their preparations for the 2026/27 season with a friendly against Celtic on Sunday 2nd August at 1pm BST.

The two sides last met in Glasgow during the summer of 2022 and will face off again in 2026 at AFC Totton's Snows Stadium, as the build-up to Saints' WSL2 campaign picks up.

The game is open for supporters to cheer on Simon Parker's side, with returning faces and some new players to be announced ahead of the contest. Tickets are available to purchase now, priced at £3 for Adults and £1 for Under-18s.

Tickets will also be available to purchase on the day at Snows Stadium for the same price.

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Any further friendlies open to supporters during Saints' pre-season schedule will be announced in due course.