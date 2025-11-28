Women set for Newcastle trip after international break

Southampton FC Women will return from their November international break with a rearranged Monday night trip to Newcastle United in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

The league match was rescheduled due to a fixture clash, and will be taking place on Monday 8th December with a 7:30pm kick-off at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Tickets are available for from Newcastle's website, priced at £8.50 for Adults and £3 for Seniors and Under-21s, with any travelling Saints supporters advised to book in the Tyne and Wear Stand - North section.

Parking at the Gateshead International Stadium is currently limited to pre-paid parking passes in the lower car park.

