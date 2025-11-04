Women set for league and cup away day double

Southampton FC Women travel to London twice in quick succession as they face Charlton Athletic and West Ham in the Women's Super League 2 and Subway Women's League Cup.

Simon Parker's side will looking for an instant response in the league on Sunday 9th November as they travel to WSL2 leaders Charlton Athletic.

Sunday's clash will be at The Valley, and tickets are available to purchase through Charlton's website.

Block G of the West Stand is allocated to away supporters, which is highlighted in orange on the booking page - tickets are priced at £7 for Adults, £5 for Over-65s, and £2 for Under-18s.

West Stand Car Park at The Valley is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and supporters will need to download the Nexus parking app and pay £4 for matchday parking using the code 3106 (West Stand Car Park).

CHARLTON TICKETS

Three days later, on Wednesday 12th November, Saints will travel to West Ham for their third matchday in Group C of the Women's League Cup.

The game will be at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, with tickets available on West Ham's website - tickets are priced at £5 for Adults, £3 for Over-65s and Under-21s, and £1 for Under-18s.

WEST HAM TICKETS