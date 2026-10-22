Women set for King Power Stadium test

Southampton FC Women return to league action against Leicester City on Sunday 25th October, with tickets still available to purchase.

Simon Parker's side will be looking to carry on their positive momentum gained in cup action with a Barclays WSL2 test against recently relegated Leicester City - a first ever meeting between the two sides.

Travelling supporters can still purchase tickets via the hosts' ticketing site from the following link, with block A2 recommended for Saints fans.

TICKETS

Tickets are priced at:

Adults - £12

Concession/Under-22s - £8

Parking is also available on a first come, first serve basis, priced at £5. Vehicles must be parked one hour before kick off & the car park will reopen one hour after the final whistle.

PARKING