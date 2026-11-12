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Women's Team

Women set for first Turf Moor trip

Written by
SFC Media
2026-27/Womens/Stadiums/GettyImages-2270842905_dslhka

Southampton FC Women will head to Burnley on Sunday 15th November, with tickets available now.

Simon Parker's side will be hoping to follow up an impressive victory at St Mary's with another strong showing on their first-ever visit to Turf Moor in a clash with newly-promoted side Burnley.

Travelling supporters are able to purchase tickets via the hosts' ticketing site from the following link, with Block 6 or 5 recommended for Saints fans, and the South East Corner for accessibility seating.

TICKETS

Tickets are priced at:
Adults - £10
Over 66 - £5
Under-21s - £3

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