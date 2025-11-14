Published:
Women set for doubleheader at Silverlake Stadium

Southampton FC Women return home for consecutive games at the Silverlake Stadium in the Women's Super League 2 and Subway Women's League Cup.

Simon Parker's side will looking for a return to winning ways in the league on Sunday 16th November as they host Durham at an earlier midday kick-off.

Tickets are just £10 for Adults and £4 for Under-18s, as our Women's side take centre stage during the Men's international break.

DURHAM TICKETS

Then, the final match in Group C of the Subway Women's League Cup will follow on Sunday 23rd November, when Saints host Charlton in the final game before the Women's international break.

For a discounted day out at the football, tickets for that clash are just £5 for Adults and £2 for Under-18s.

CHARLTON TICKETS

