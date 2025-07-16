Women secure Jess Simpson loan signing

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of defender Jess Simpson on loan from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old arrives from the Women’s Super League side to bolster the back line for the season, having already featured in the second tier and made her debut for United in her career so far.

After rising through the ranks at United from the age of 11, Simpson gained her first senior experience on loan with then-WSL side Bristol City in 2023.

An injury and subsequent recovery period followed, before she made her Manchester United and England Under-23s debut in 2024 and embarked on another loan to Bristol City in the second tier last season.

Looking to take the next step in her career with Saints, Simpson said: “I just want to be the best I can, help the team as much as I can and strive for the best.

“I’ve met a couple of the girls already and just seeing the togetherness in the team is already something special, hopefully we can achieve so much together and I’m excited for what the season holds.”