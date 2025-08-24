Women seal Michaela McAlonie signing from Scottish champions

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of Scottish Women’s Premier League winner Michaela McAlonie, subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old arrives on a permanent transfer from Hibernian for an undisclosed fee, becoming Saints’ second summer signing from the 2024/25 SWPL champions.

A Scottish youth international midfielder, McAlonie made her first team debut at just 15 years old for Hearts, before she joined Spartans to pursue more senior football in the the top flight.

A move to Hibs materialised in 2021, where she went from strength to strength; she scored 4 goals and notched 10 assists in last season’s title-winning campaign and has made over 120 appearances in total during her time there.

Now making the move to England for a new chapter in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, McAlonie said: “I heard a lot about the team, and England was a place that I wanted to go and challenge myself - it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do since being a little girl.

“I want to enjoy it and really kick on and improve as a player, and obviously gel well with the team. I’m really excited to be involved and I can’t wait to play for the badge and play for this club.”