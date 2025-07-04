Women seal Mary Bashford signing

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Mary Bashford, following her departure from fellow Barclays WSL2 side Charlton.

The 20-year-old rose through the ranks with the Addicks as a member of their Regional Talent Club, before becoming an established member of the senior side in recent seasons.

She joined Charlton at the age of 15 and became part of the first team squad less than three years later, as she made her professional debut in the second tier whilst still in her teenage years.

After sealing a move to the south coast, the combative midfielder shared an introduction to the Southampton supporters. “I’d say I’m a very hard-working midfielder, I’ll get up, box-to-box, and put a lot of energy into the team and just do as much as I can to win games.

“I can’t wait to see [the fans] and I’m really excited for our first game to meet everyone and feel the atmosphere at St Mary’s.”