Women launch Blue Light Card offer for remaining home matches

Southampton FC Women are delighted to launch a special Blue Light Card ticket offer for all remaining home games this season.

Starting with this weekend's Barclays Women’s Championship clash against Newcastle United on Sunday 2nd February, up to four tickets can be claimed on the Blue Light Tickets website.

The offers on their website apply to NHS, emergency services workers, social care sector staff, and armed forces, as a thank you for their vital work.

The offer will see complimentary tickets available, waiving the usual price of just £10 for Adults and £4 for Under-18s.

Tickets are on general sale for all other supporters, as we hope for another impressive crowd on our return to St Mary's Stadium.

