Women confirm David Seymour as Assistant Coach

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that David Seymour has been appointed as the new Women’s First Team Assistant Coach.

The 33-year-old arrives after spending time in the United States, returning to England after three years away.

He coached both boys and girls youth prospects at North Carolina FC and the Fox Soccer Academy, as the latest roles in an almost 20-year coaching career.

Prior to this, however, he worked closely with Simon Parker at Lewes between 2020 and 2022, first as an Academy Head Coach and then in the Development Squad and as First Team Assistant Coach in the second tier.

After arriving for his next challenge, Seymour said: "It's great to be here at Southampton, it's an ambitious club and the set up here is excellent - since I arrived the staff and players have been very welcoming too.

"It's great to be coaching back in England and at this level, and I believe with the players and staff we have here, working with Simon again, that it'll be an exciting season."

Head Coach Simon Parker added: “It's great to be working with Dave again, he's someone I know well from our time at Lewes a few years ago. He's got plenty of experience here and abroad and is really enthusiastic about being a part of our project."