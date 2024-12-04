Saints Foundation’s Share the Joy is back for another year, with St Mary's Stadium's brand new hospitality experience available to be won if you enter the draw and help us to transform the lives of people in our community.

This year, our theme is ‘Last Christmas’, a spotlight on the journey and achievements of our participants over the last 12 months and highlighting how far they have come.

Over the next two weeks, our participants will be Sharing the Joy about how far they have come since last Christmas, they'll be joy for Saints Foundation in the generosity of our supporters helping us transform the lives of people in Southampton, and the joy of our winners as they win incredible prizes.

Our BRAND NEW headline prize will be four tickets to the Knightwood Lounge to enjoy St Mary’s newest hospitality experience for a viewing of Saints vs West Ham United in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

For just £5 a ticket, you stand a chance to experience the unique matchday atmosphere with champagne, sparkling wines and expertly crafted cocktails, and more along with friends or family to bookmark your festive celebrations.

Other prizes include signed men’s first team and women’s first team shirts, hospitality tickets for 2025 games, a selection of general admission tickets to games in early 2025, Saints merch and much more.

Between Wednesday December 4th and Wednesday December 18th, we will highlighting the stories of Allan, 72, from our Falls Recovery project and Ethan, 15, from Premier League Inspires.

First up, hear about how our Falls Recovery team have helped Allan step into this festive period with a new lease on life compared to last Christmas, as he is more confident and independent.

This year, Southampton Football Club, P&O Cruises, and our Corporate Patrons are helping us take Share the Joy to the next level. The club and P&O Cruises are doing a Saints Secret Santa giving staff from both organisations a chance to tick presents off our participants lists.

Long term supporters of the Foundation, Selwood are sponsoring the first day of Share the Joy by kicking us off with a huge £2,500 donation.

You can Share the Joy by donating, or spreading the word of our amazing participants. Be ready to meet Premier League Inspires’ Ethan on Tuesday 10th December.