Will Armitage joins Brackley on loan

Southampton Football Club can confirm that Under-21s defender Will Armitage has joined Brackley Town on loan.

The 20-year-old heads out to gain further senior loan experience, after a successful spell with Aldershot Town in the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

The centre-back made 20 appearances for the National League side, and was a part of history as he featured in the Shots' FA Trophy victory in the club's first-ever appearance at Wembley Stadium.

He now returns to the fifth tier with Brackley, who won promotion from the National League North last season to reach the top level of non-league football for the first time in their history.

The club wishes Will all the best and looks forward to monitoring his progress.