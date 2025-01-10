Will Armitage joins Aldershot on loan

Southampton Football Club can confirm that Under-21s defender Will Armitage has joined Aldershot Town on loan.

The 19-year-old heads out for his first senior experience since leaving Cheltenham Town to join Saints in February 2022.

The centre-back has made nine appearances in Premier League 2 this season and notched two assists from cente-back, but will spend the remainder of the campaign with Aldershot in the National League.

The club wishes Will all the best and looks forward to monitoring his progress.