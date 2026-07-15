Published:
Retail

When Saints Meets Summer - The New Summer Shop is Live

Written by
SFC Media
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Bring a fresh twist to your Saints wardrobe this summer with the launch of the new Southampton FC Hawaiian Collection.

Combining bold tropical prints with unmistakable club pride, the range is designed for supporters who want to show their colours away from the stadium. Whether you're heading on holiday, enjoying a summer matchday, or relaxing closer to home, this collection delivers the perfect blend of style and summer.

The standout piece is the Hawaiian Shirt, featuring a vibrant red floral design inspired by the club's iconic colours and finished with an all-over repeating Saints crest pattern. Lightweight and breathable, it's designed to keep you comfortable throughout the summer.

The collection also includes matching Swim Shorts, T-Shirt and Bucket Hat, allowing fans to complete the look from head to toe. Each piece carries the same distinctive tropical design, creating a coordinated range that's perfect for holidays, beach days, festivals and warm-weather matchdays.

Designed to bring together football culture and summer style, the Hawaiian Collection offers something a little different for supporters looking to stand out while staying connected to the club they love.

From St Mary's to the sunshine, make a statement wherever the summer takes you.

The Southampton FC Hawaiian Collection is available now online and in store.

Shop Now

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