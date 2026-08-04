The 2026/27 Goalkeeper Kits Are Here

Southampton FC is pleased to unveil the club's new 2026/27 Goalkeeper Kit collection, with three striking colourways available for Saints goalkeepers and supporters this season.

Designed by PUMA and built for performance, the range includes Puma Black, Modern Mint and Faster Yellow, offering a choice of bold looks inspired by the demands of the modern game.

Featuring PUMA's innovative dryCELL technology, each kit is designed to absorb moisture away from the body, helping keepers stay cool, dry and comfortable throughout every match and training session. The lightweight construction is complemented by official Southampton FC crest detailing and signature PUMA branding.

As part of PUMA's commitment to a more sustainable future, the kits are also made using RE:FIBRE recycled materials, incorporating at least 95% recycled textile waste and other used polyester materials.

Available in Men's and Junior fits, supporters of all ages can now wear the same colours as the Saints' goalkeepers throughout the season.

The new Southampton FC 2026/27 Goalkeeper Kits are available online now and will be available in-store when the club shop opens on Thursday.

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