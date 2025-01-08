Welington: I'll give everything to honour the shirt

New signing Welington has promised to bring “determination and heart” to Southampton after completing his move from São Paulo.

The Brazilian left-back signed a pre-contract agreement at St Mary’s in the summer, and has now joined up with the Saints first-team squad following the conclusion of the season in his homeland, in which São Paulo finished sixth.

The 23-year-old has not played a competitive game since 17th October, so will need time to get up to speed, but is excited to play in the Premier League and help his new teammates through the second half of the current campaign, and beyond.

“I'm very happy to be here, representing this club. I'm really happy to be here playing in the Premier League,” he said.

“I always try to give my best when I step onto the pitch, so the team can count on me for anything.

“I’ll do whatever I can to help, both on and off the pitch. The fans can trust that I’ll always

give my all with determination and heart. I’ll fight for this club for as long as I’m here.

“I’ll do everything I can to honour this shirt. In the short time I’ve been here, just being here with my teammates and wearing this shirt has been a unique experience for me.

“The fans can expect the best from me, and I’m confident we’ll be happy here.”