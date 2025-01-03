Welington completes Saints move

Southampton Football Club is pleased to formally complete the signing of Brazilian defender Welington, who had previously signed a pre-contract agreement with the club.

The 23-year-old left-back agreed personal terms with Saints in the summer, staying with São Paulo until the expiry of his contract at the end of the Brazilian season.

Welington made 48 appearances in all competitions during the campaign, as São Paulo finished sixth, taking his career total to 164 games for the club.

A Brazil Under-23 international, he won the Copa do Brasil in 2023 and the Supercopa do Brasil in 2024 during his time with São Paulo, where he made his debut aged 19.

Welington will now join up with the Saints first-team squad and wear the number 34 shirt at St Mary’s.