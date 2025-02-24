Ways to get on the Pitch This Summer

Do you want to play on the St Mary’s pitch this summer? We have multiple ways you can step out onto the hallowed turf, whether you are a corporate business, group of friends or a grassroots team.

From 29th May – 8th June, take the opportunity to hire the pitch. Our diamond, gold, silver and bronze packages are perfect for corporate businesses or groups of friends. With each package including the professional grade pitch, full size goals and dugout usage, create a memory like no other at St Mary’s Stadium this summer. Each package is bespoke so enquire now to secure your spot.

On the 28th May, we are offering a Soccer Schools course like no other. Our 90 minute play on the pitch course is back for 2025 for ages 5-13.

This ultimate Saints fan’s course will include tournaments and matches on the pitch and a tour of the players' changing room. Secure your child’s spot today.

Are you a coach or a grassroots team? Sign your team up to the ultimate grassroots tournament at St Mary’s Stadium to compete for a trophy on 31st May or 1st June.

Teams will be based on the following age groups: U7, U8, U9, U10, U11, U12. Girl's teams can play in their age group of play the age group below.

Spaces are limited for all our play on the pitch options so don’t miss the opportunity to play in the footsteps of your Southampton FC legends.

