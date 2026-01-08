Watford (H) on sale to all fans

All fans can now purchase their tickets for our home match against Watford on Saturday 7th February (12.30pm KO).

Prices start from £25 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Watford Tickets

Last Chance for Half Season Tickets

This is your last chance to get a 2025/26 Half Season Ticket. By purchasing a Half Season Ticket, not only will you guarantee your seat, you'll also be taking advantage of great savings compared to purchasing tickets on a match by match basis. Ensure you don't miss a minute of the action and purchase now.

Beginning with Hull City on Saturday 17th January, our Half Season Tickets will give you access to the final eleven home games of the season.

Buy Now

Sheffield United (H)

Saints nights under the lights are back in 2026 as we take on Sheffield United on Wednesday 21st January at 7.45pm. Tickets start from £20 for Adults and £10 for Juniors.

Sheffield United Tickets

Derby day your way at St Mary's

Not going to Fratton Park? You can still feel the matchday atmosphere at St Mary's with a range of spaces open across the day. With our Northam Fan Zone & The Dell package, for just £8, we’re bringing the away matchday buzz to the Northam Fan Zone with Asahi 0.0% and Pukka. Included in the ticket price, you'll get a Pukka Pie plus a drink. Join us from 10.30am for live music and Saints legends on stage, then watch the match in the lively Fan Zone or the more relaxed Dell — your ticket gives access to both.

Find out more here:

Derby Day Screenings