Watford (A) sold out

Saints' first game of the 2026/27 Championship season against Watford on Sunday 16th August at 1.30pm has now sold out.

The club would like to thank our supporters after selling out the our full away allocation for our Championship opener against Watford.

A total of 2,313 fans will be at Vicarage Road to back the team. Your outstanding support makes a huge difference, and everyone at the club greatly appreciates your incredible backing.

Thank you once again for your continued support, and we look forward to seeing and hearing you at Vicarage Road.