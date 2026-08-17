Published:
Ticketing

Season ticket additional window open for West Ham Carabao Cup clash

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SFC Media
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Saints face The Hammers at St Mary's in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday 25th August at 7.45pm BST.

Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for this fixture. This exclusive window will last until 9.30am on Tuesday 18th August, when 2026/27 Members can purchase up to 6 tickets.

West Ham Tickets

Ticket pricing

During their exclusive windows, Season Ticket holders and Members can benefit from discounted pricing.

  • Adults/18-25/O65: £22.50

  • Under 18: £10.00

Please note supporters with Membership Plus cannot use their free ticket for this fixture.

Hospitality

Hospitality packages are also available for this fixture, with a discount available for Season Ticket holders. Contact the Hospitality team to learn more. Prices include VAT.

Hospitality Package

Season Ticket Pricing

Non-Season Ticket Pricing

Executive Boxes

£2,100

£2,340

The Halo

£234

£270

Knightwood Lounge

£198

£210

Saints Bar

£96

£114

West Ham Hospitality

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