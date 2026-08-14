Published:
Ticketing

Bristol City at home on sale to all fans

Written by
SFC Media
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All supporters can now purchase their ticket for our game against Bristol City on Saturday 12th September at 3pm.

Sort your Saturday as The Robins visit St Mary's. Prices start from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Bristol City Tickets

Stoke City tickets still available

Tickets are selling fast for our first home fixture against Stoke City on Saturday 22nd August at 3pm. Tickets start from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Stoke City Tickets

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