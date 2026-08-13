Reminder: Download the Southampton FC app before the new season

The new season is almost here, and now is the time to make sure you're ready for matchday.

If you haven't already, you’ll need to download the Official Southampton FC app and log in with your MySaints account to access your digital tickets this season. This is the same account you use to purchase tickets, buy from our online store and manage your supporter details.

Don't leave it until matchday. Make sure your tickets are downloaded and visible before you arrive at the stadium to ensure a smooth and hassle-free entry.

Digital tickets will now be available through the Southampton FC app rather than the Saints Tickets app.

To make your entry to St Mary's as smooth as possible, you must complete these simple steps today:

Download the Official Southampton FC app on IOS or android.

Log in with your MySaints account.

Reset your password if required.

Check everything is working before your first fixture.

Taking a couple of minutes now will help avoid any delays on your first matchday of the season. Tickets for our first home game against Stoke City are already in the app. If you are unable to see your ticket(s), please contact the Ticket Office at [email protected] or calling 02381 780 780.

A detailed step-by-step guide on how to do this can be found below:

Step-by-step Guide

For any other questions on how to do this, you can check out our FAQ page or contact the Ticket Office.

Digital Tickets FAQs

We look forward to welcoming you back to St Mary's very soon.