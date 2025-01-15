Watch United clash and more live sport at The Dell

The Dell will be hosting a live screening of Southampton’s Premier League trip to Manchester United on Thursday 16th January (kick-off 8pm GMT).

Join us and fellow fans in cheering on Saints in the perfect matchday atmosphere!

To make your evening better, The Dell is serving up a fantastic offer: enjoy a delicious burger and a pint of Asahi for just £18.85. This deal is available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and during all Saints match screenings.

But it doesn’t stop at just football – The Dell is your go-to venue for all the big games this season. Rugby fans can look forward to live screenings of the Six Nations tournament starting at the end of January. Plus, don't miss one of the ultimate sporting events of the year – the Super Bowl. More information on these screenings is coming soon so keep up to date with our upcoming events .

With exclusive offers, locally sourced food options and six large screens, The Dell has you covered for the biggest games this year. Mark your calendars, grab your friends and come on down to The Dell. See you there!