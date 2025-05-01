Published:
Watch U21s take on Brentford LIVE in Saints app
Southampton Under-21s face Brentford B in the semi-final of the Premier League Cup tonight, with the match available to watch for free in the Saints app.
Our youngsters will be hosting Brentford's B side tonight for a place in the Premier League Cup final, with kick off at St Mary's Stadium at 7pm BST.
It's the start of a busy Bank Holiday weekend for Callum McFarlane's side, who play host to Fulham at St Mary's on Monday evening in the Premier League 2 play-offs.
Download the Saints app to watch tonight's action:
Download for iOS
Download for Android