Watch Saints take on Norwich live in the Northam Fan Zone

Can't make the trip to Carrow Road? Join us at St Mary's and watch Norwich City vs Southampton live in the Northam Fan Zone.

Back the Saints alongside fellow supporters as the action unfolds on the big screen, with all the atmosphere of an away day right here at St Mary's.

Whether you're meeting friends, bringing the family or looking for the perfect place to watch the game with fellow Saints fans, the Northam Fan Zone is the place to be.

For just £5, your ticket includes:

Entry to the Northam Fan Zone

Live screening of Norwich City vs Southampton

One free beer, wine or soft drink

With great value food and drink available throughout the evening, settle in, soak up the matchday atmosphere and cheer on the Saints as they take on Norwich under the lights.

Doors open at 6:30pm, with kickoff at 7:45pm. All under 14's must be accompanied by an adult.

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