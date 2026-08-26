Supernova to bring Oasis classics to the Northam Fan Zone

Get ready for a night of Britpop anthems as Supernova, one of the UK's highest-rated Oasis tribute acts, comes to the Northam Fan Zone on Friday 18th September.

Known for their energetic live performances and faithful recreations of Oasis's biggest hits, Supernova will take fans on a journey through one of Britain's most iconic songbooks, featuring the music that defined a generation.

From Wonderwall and Don't Look Back in Anger to Live Forever and Champagne Supernova, supporters can expect a night packed with singalong favourites and unforgettable moments.

A support act will also be performing on the night, ensuring fans are warmed up before Supernova takes to the stage.Whether you're a lifelong Oasis fan or simply looking for a great night out with friends, the Northam Fan Zone provides the perfect setting to enjoy live music at St Mary's.

Tickets are just £12 and are on sale now.

Don't look back in anger. Book your tickets today.

Book Now