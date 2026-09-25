One Step Behind: Master of Madness to bring ska classics to the Northam Fan Zone

Get ready for a night of infectious rhythms, singalong favourites and feel-good energy as One Step Behind: Master of Madness comes to the Northam Fan Zone on Saturday 24th October.

Widely regarded as one of the UK's leading Madness tribute acts, the seven-piece live band faithfully recreates the sound, style and atmosphere of one of Britain's most iconic groups, delivering a show packed with crowd-pleasing hits from start to finish.

From Our House and Baggy Trousers to It Must Be Love, House of Fun and many more, fans can expect a setlist full of Madness classics that defined an era and continue to get audiences dancing today.

Whether you're a lifelong Madness fan or simply looking for a fantastic night out with friends, the Northam Fan Zone provides the perfect setting to enjoy live music at St Mary's.

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