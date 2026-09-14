Last chance to secure your place for Oasis Supernova at St Mary's
The countdown is on. This Friday 18th September, the Northam Fan Zone plays host to Oasis Supernova, one of the UK's leading Oasis tribute acts, for a night packed with Britpop classics and unforgettable singalong moments.
With the event now just days away, this is your last chance to grab tickets, which are still available from just £12.
Chosen to perform for Oasis fans at Boxpark Wembley ahead of Oasis' Wembley Stadium shows in 2025, Supernova have built a reputation for delivering the ultimate Oasis experience, faithfully recreating the sound, energy and attitude of one of Britain's greatest-ever bands.
Expect all the biggest anthems, including: Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger, Live Forever and Champagne Supernova.
As an added bonus, supporters can take advantage of a Happy Hour offer, with half-price drinks available from 6:30pm, making it the perfect excuse to gather friends and enjoy a great night out at St Mary's.
Whether you're a lifelong Oasis fan or simply love live music, the Northam Fan Zone provides a unique setting to experience the songs that helped define a generation.
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