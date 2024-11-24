Welcome to Early Doors!

Our brand new show is now live in the official Saints app, as we kick off your matchday in the best way possible.

Hosts Tom Deacon and Matt Le Tissier bring you an action-packed 45 minutes that features games, special guests and a celebration of some great Saints memories, while shining a light on other local teams and charities in the community.

Episode 1 sees midfielder Flynn Downes join the guys, as well as Saints legend James Beattie, while players from our guest club, Sholing FC, will be looking to help win a donation from the club to charity of the week, Yellow Door. Kenzie Benali also sees if our Academy Under-9s can overcome club partner Utilita in the first edition of Quickfire Crossbar!

To watch, head to the official Saints app, or download it now if you haven’t already got it on your device.

Download the Saints app now