Early Doors returns with another episode this Saturday morning, as Matt Le Tissier and Tom Deacon kick off our matchday against Bournemouth.

Our hosts will be joined by former Saints goalkeeper Paul Jones, who shares some of the best stories from his time with the club, while Tom takes up the challenge of a training session with Southampton boxing star Ryan Garner ahead of his European title fight in March.

Matt once again goes head-to-head with the fans in Taking on Le Tiss, while we look back on Dušan Tadić's iconic double in a classic meeting with the Cherries as we delve into The Vault. We also hear from Saints boss Ivan Jurić after his first weeks in charge, while Ryan Fraser joins the guys too.

Elsewhere in the show, club partner Paris Smith take on our Academy Under-11s and Under-12s in the latest edition of Quickfire Crossbar, while Hearts Athletic from the City of Southampton Sunday Football League look to win a donation from Saints to The United Voice of African Associations charity when they take on the P&O Cruises Concourse Challenge.

Be sure to join us this Saturday at 8am in the official Saints app, or on our YouTube and Facebook channels.

Not seen any of the Early Doors episodes so far? You can watch them here.