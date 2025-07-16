Saints to support Music in the City

Southampton Football Club is proud to announce its support of Music in the City, one of Southampton’s most beloved cultural celebrations.

The club will be supporting this year’s multi-venue music festival, believed to now be the largest of its kind in the south, which takes place (mostly) on Saturday 13th September, the day before the highly-anticipated south coast derby against Portsmouth on Sunday 14th.

This support forms part of the club’s ongoing commitment to supporting local culture and community events. Music in the City brings together musicians, performers and fans from across the region to celebrate the rich musical talent and heritage of Southampton. The festival showcases the great range of music in Southampton, from funk to punk, jazz, classical, indie and more, with over 300 live performances being planned for the Saturday.

As a highlight of this year’s festival, Music in the City will be bringing live music to The Dell in the afternoon and into the evening of Saturday 13th September, offering fans and festivalgoers a unique opportunity to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere ahead of Sunday’s match at St Mary’s Stadium.

Chief Revenue Officer for Southampton Football Club, Greg Baker, said: “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Music in the City. Supporting grassroots culture and helping to bring people together through music and sport is at the heart of what we do. With the derby against Pompey on the horizon, we hope this will be a weekend to remember for the entire city.”

Manager of Music in the City, Chris Orr, said: “The club really appreciate our cause, not just supporting the musicians but also the local and wider community. Music and football can raise spirits and unite communities; I see this as the start of a great partnership and am delighted as a Sotonian to be partnering with the Saints.”

Fans and residents are encouraged to join the celebrations across the city and soak in the music, energy and unity that define both Music in the City and Saints.

For more information about the festival visit musicinthecity.org.