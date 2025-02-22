The latest episode of Early Doors is now available to watch, as Matt Le Tissier and Tom Deacon kick off our matchday against Brighton.

Our hosts are today joined by Saints' FA Cup-winning goalkeeper Ian Turner, who shares some of the best stories from his time with the club, including his memorable clean sheet in the iconic 1976 final triumph at Wembley.

Matt once again goes head-to-head with the fans in Taking on Le Tiss, while we look back on a lesser-known meeting with the Seagulls that brought down the curtain at The Dell as we delve into The Vault. Elsewhere, Rocket goes out and about at St Mary's to ask the fans for their favourite ever Saints goal, while Cameron Archer joins the guys too.

Also in the show, club partner Solent University take on our Academy Under-11s and Under-12s in the latest edition of Quickfire Crossbar, while Pavilion Panthers from the City of Southampton Sunday Football League look to win a donation from Saints to The Heartbeat Charity, formerly Wessex Heartbeat, when they take on the P&O Cruises Concourse Challenge.

Watch now in the official Saints app, or on our YouTube and Facebook channels.

Not seen any of the Early Doors episodes so far? You can watch them here.