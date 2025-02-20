Southampton will be able to call upon Jack Stephens and Flynn Downes ahead of this weekend's Premier League match-up with Brighton.

Stephens returned from a calf injury at Ipswich at the start of February but only featured for 11 minutes off the bench before suffering another knock.

Meanwhile Downes is in contention to be part of the matchday squad for the first time in three weeks, with Jurić clarifying: "We had a really good chat, I think he understood the mistakes. Even now, after everything, I know he’s a very good player. He is fit."

The pair won't be joined by centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis and midfielder Adam Lallana, who remain sidelined with knocks.