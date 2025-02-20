Published:
Men's Team

Stephens and Downes available for Brighton clash

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Matchdays/20241129 Brighton vs Southampton/MW_Brighton_Southampton_123_trf7n4

Southampton will be able to call upon Jack Stephens and Flynn Downes ahead of this weekend's Premier League match-up with Brighton.

Stephens returned from a calf injury at Ipswich at the start of February but only featured for 11 minutes off the bench before suffering another knock.

Meanwhile Downes is in contention to be part of the matchday squad for the first time in three weeks, with Jurić clarifying: "We had a really good chat, I think he understood the mistakes. Even now, after everything, I know he’s a very good player. He is fit."

The pair won't be joined by centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis and midfielder Adam Lallana, who remain sidelined with knocks.

Related

2024-25/Other/Miscellaneous/Early_Doors_Ian_Turner_f0hk7h

FA Cup winner Turner stars in new episode of Early Doors

Club
The_Dell_syzglp

Want to Share your Dell Memories?

The Dell