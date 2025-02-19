Want to Share your Dell Memories?

Do you have any special memories at The Dell Stadium? Want to share these memories?

We are looking for Saints fans who visited The Dell Stadium to come down to our new pub, The Dell, to talk about their memories and experiences. From a sentimental family memory to a special game in history, we want to hear about it all!

Simply fill out the form below to be in with a chance of being invited to The Dell at St Mary’s Stadium for an exclusive afternoon of reminiscing about The Dell. *

Selected participants will be contacted on 3rd March 2025.

*Fiming and photography will take place.