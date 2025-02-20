It's the second billing of a St Mary's double header in the Premier League, with Brighton the visitors. Get set for the clash with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Brighton

Premier League

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 22nd February, 3pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Darren Bond

Assistants: Marc Perry, Natalie Aspinall

Fourth official: Sam Barrott

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Saints host their second south coast visitor in the space of as many weeks this Saturday, looking to once again looking to return to winning ways.

With back-to-back tricky trips to Chelsea and Liverpool to come on the back of this weekend any point on the board will be the perfect confidence boost for the squad.

🔜 Seagulls at St Mary's 🏠

TEAM NEWS

Jack Stephens and Flynn Downes are back in contention for Saturday's clash at St Mary's Stadium, but Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Adam Lallana remain on the sidelines.

✅ Jack Stephens

✅ Flynn Downes



Ivan Jurić offers a team news update:

THE MANAGERS

Ivan Jurić: "Brighton is one team during the years where every year they’re getting better. They can invest lots of money not to create a good team. They’re really good as they have something from De Zerbi last year and new ideas [with Hürzeler]."

Fabian Hürzeler: To follow.

TOP SCORERS

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Tyler Dibling 4

Aribo, Armstrong, Harwood-Bellis 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 4

Seven players 2

Sugawara, Bree, Onuachu 1



Brighton



Goals:

Mitoma, Rutter 7

Danny Welbeck 6

Adingra, Minteh, Pedro 5



Assists:

João Pedro 5

Danny Welbeck 4

Mitoma, Rutter, Minteh 3

ONES TO WATCH

Tyler Dibling: The youngster's minutes have been monitored over the past month or so since an injury which forced him out of action for three weeks, but his cameo against Bournemouth showed signs he is back to his best.

Last time out against Saturday's opponents saw Dibling showcase a Man of the Match display at the AMEX; his driving runs from midfield and ability to hold onto the ball amongst his strongest attributes as Saints were unfortunate not to take all three points in November.

Tyler Dibling in action against Bournemouth. (Photo: Matt Watson)Kaoru Mitoma: The 27-year-old was on the scoresheet the last time these two sides met back in November, and has certainly continued his eye for goal in recent weeks.

Four goals and an assist in all competitions since the start of the year has made him Brighton's joint-highest scorer this season.



HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 80

Saints: 36

Draws: 21

Brighton: 23



LAST FIVE MEETINGS

November 2024: Brighton 1-1 Saints (Downes)

May 2023: Brighton 3-1 Saints (Elyounoussi)

December 2022: Saints 1-3 Brighton (Ward-Prowse)

April 2022: Brighton 2-2 Saints (Ward-Prowse 2)

December 2021: Saints 1-1 Brighton (Broja)

