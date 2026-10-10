Ward-Prowse: Ending 21-year wait "would mean everything"

James Ward-Prowse is relishing the prospect of playing in his first south coast derby at St Mary’s, saying “it would mean everything” to end the club’s 21-year wait for a home win over their rivals.

Saints fans have to go back to 2004/05 for the last time they experienced a league victory over Portsmouth, but the wait has been just as long for Sunday’s visitors, with the last four league meetings ending in draws.

Both sides have experienced away wins in cup competitions since, most recently Saints’ 4-0 triumph at Fratton Park in 2019 in which Ward-Prowse played, but Sunday’s clash will be his first taste of derby day on home soil as the midfielder looks set to make his 417th appearance for the club.

Saints have been unstoppable at St Mary’s in the Sky Bet Championship so far this season, winning all four home matches and scoring 15 goals along the way.

“It would mean everything,” he said of the prospect of victory. “It’s a huge game, a huge occasion, but as players we’ve been working really hard this week on the things that we believe we can impose, and if we do that against any team in this league we’ve got a real good chance.

“As a group there’s a real excitement around it. We all know the enormity of the game, and everybody’s focused on the challenge ahead and ensuring we get the right result. Everybody’s looking forward to it.

“We’re looking forward to hopefully taking a big three points and start this block of games in a real positive fashion.

“I think as players you relish playing in these derby games, you relish playing in these intense atmospheres, but we all know we’ve got a big job to do and it’s important that we maintain that level and that quality on the pitch.

“There are many ways to win a football match and we understand that there’s going to be a lot of intensity within the game, but it’s up to us to use that intensity to play with the ball and impose our way of playing and our style and intensity.

“As long as we do that, I don’t think any team can live with us, especially at St Mary’s.”