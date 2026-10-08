Southampton's Daniel Peretz, Cyle Larin, and Caspar Jander have all been given positive assessments ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated south coast derby.

With full focus now on Sunday's clash at St Mary's, Eckert had positive news to share about three players who had fitness doubts cast over their heads during the international break

Peretz withdrew from international duty with Israel to manage a slight issue, but any questions about his availability were swiftly dashed by Saints' Head Coach in his pre-match press conference.

"He's fine and also trained [at Staplewood], he'll be playing on Sunday." was Eckert's confident confirmation.

Larin played just one of Canada's games during the break after flagging a tweak picked up in training, but once again any doubts on his fitness were also pushed aside by Eckert.

"He looks sharp and ready to go. He's not even been at this football club for a year but everyone can see the impact he's had." Eckert said.

"Not just here but also for his country with the amount he's scored in big games, led his country at the World Cup and is nearly on 100 appearances for them, we're so grateful to have him and I think he gets all the appreciation he deserves here."

Finally, long-term absentee Jander has continued his return to fitness during the international break - whilst a return to the side on Sunday was kept under wraps by Eckert, the midfielder is now in a positive place.

"[His levels are] good, he had a long match prep and he's looked very good."