Tonda visits Saints Foundation's Premier League Kicks session

Southampton FC Men's First Team Head Coach Tonda Eckert recently visited a Saints Foundation Premier League Kicks session at Bitterne Park Secondary School, meeting young participants and learning more about the charity's impact across the city.

Delivered by Saints Foundation, Premier League Kicks uses the power of football to create safe, supportive spaces where young people can build confidence, develop positive relationships and access opportunities that help them reach their potential.

During the visit, Tonda spent time speaking with participants, hearing their stories and learning about the positive role the programme plays in their lives. He also met with Saints Foundation staff to gain a greater understanding of the work being delivered in communities across Southampton.

The session provided an opportunity for the Saints boss to see first-hand how the club's charitable arm uses football as a vehicle for connection, personal development and belonging. Through regular sessions held across the city, Premier League Kicks provides a safe space where young people can build confidence, develop positive relationships and access opportunities that help them reach their potential.

Tonda's visit comes as Saints Foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary through its "Southampton Made" campaign, highlighting the vital role the charity has played in supporting people across the city over the past quarter of a century.

For 25 years, Saints Foundation has harnessed the power, heritage and reach of Southampton Football Club to bring people together, helping individuals and communities feel connected, supported and able to thrive.

Reflecting on the visit, Tonda saw first-hand how programmes such as Premier League Kicks are helping young people build confidence, make positive choices and develop a sense of belonging, demonstrating the lasting impact football can have beyond the pitch.

Premier League Kicks is funded by the Premier League Foundation, the Ian and Maria Permain Trust and Southampton City Council's Youth Fund.

As Saints Foundation marks 25 years of service to Southampton, visits such as this reinforce the importance of creating opportunities for young people and investing in stronger, more connected communities across the city.