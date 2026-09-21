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Saints Foundation

Ward-Prowse and Stephens drop into Premier League Kicks session

Saints Foundation/Pathways Projects/Stephens and Ward-Prowse @ Kicks/SF_Hinkler_Park4E4A0315_rq1ltn

Southampton FC captain Jack Stephens and midfielder James Ward-Prowse surprised young people at Saints Foundation's Premier League Kicks session at Hinkler Green last week.

The pair joined in football challenges, signed shirts and spent time chatting with participants, creating a memorable evening for the young Saints fans in attendance. The visit highlighted the strong connection between Southampton FC and Saints Foundation as the charity celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Premier League Kicks is delivered by Saints Foundation in communities across Southampton, using the power of football and sport to engage young people, build positive relationships and create opportunities on and off the pitch.

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