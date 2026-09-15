Facing his fears for Saints Foundation: Simon Parker attends Senior Saints in preparation for the Big Saints Skydive

Having once worked for Saints Foundation at the beginning of his coaching journey, Southampton FC’s Women’s First Team Manager, Simon Parker, has seen first-hand the difference its work makes across Southampton.

During his time supporting youth inclusion and Premier League Kicks, Simon discovered the power of giving people time, listening to them and providing a safe, engaging environment. More recently, a visit to a Senior Saints circuit session opened his eyes to the Foundation’s impact at every stage of life, from creating pathways for young people to helping older adults stay active, build friendships and feel less isolated.

Now, Simon is preparing to give back by taking part in the Big Saints Skydive; Quarter Quest, where he’ll take a 15,000ft plunge on the 21st September, the morning after travelling over 600 miles to lead Southampton FC Women as they take on Sunderland A.F.C Women. Despite having a fear of falling, he is challenging himself to raise vital funds and awareness for the Foundation’s community projects.

“Coming from a youth coaching background, it (attending Senior Saints) opened my eyes to how the Foundation supports people at every stage of life, not just young people. Seeing the physical and social benefits for older adults showed me a completely different side to their work. A lot of people don’t realise just how much the Foundation does. It’s far more than just football. If taking on this jump helps raise awareness and vital funds for those lesser-known projects, it’s 100% worth it.”

For Simon, the skydive is an opportunity to support a cause that has had a lasting impact on him, while ensuring Saints Foundation can continue to be a vital source of support for people across the city.

If you would like to support Simon on his fundraising journey, please DONATE HERE