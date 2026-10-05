Saints Foundation 25 Years in Stories - Karamjeet

Nine years ago, Karamjeet Kaur was managing a number of health challenges, and like many older adults in Southampton, there were times when getting out of the house, meeting new people or trying new activities felt difficult.

When she attended a patient forum at her local GP surgery, she met Jess from the Senior Saints team and heard more about the support and activities on offer. She wasn't sure what to expect, but Jess' visit encouraged her to take that first step and give it a try.

From the moment she arrived, Karamjeet was made to feel welcome. The Senior Saints team took the time to get to know her, allowing her to join at her own pace and creating an environment where she felt comfortable, supported and included.

What started as a weekly activity session soon became an important part of her life.

Over the last nine years, Karamjeet has built lasting friendships with fellow participants and staff, attended information events, enjoyed group outings and become a familiar face within the Senior Saints community. Each week, she looks forward to seeing friends, catching up with the team and taking part in activities.

The support she received helped her build confidence and maintain her independence during periods when life was not always easy.

"Sometimes I've arrived feeling quiet or unsure, but I've nearly always left feeling happier and more positive."

Being part of Senior Saints helped her focus on what she could do, rather than what she couldn't. It gave her something positive to look forward to every week and encouraged her to continue trying new things. Most importantly for her, and many others who attend the sessions each week, it helped her stay connected.

Throughout her time with Saints Foundation, Karamjeet has created countless happy memories. During the Covid pandemic, she enjoyed taking part in online baking sessions, which helped members stay connected during a period of isolation and uncertainty.

She also fondly remembers a day trip to the New Forest, where the group travelled by train, enjoyed a walk together and shared afternoon tea. The experience gave her a sense of freedom and independence while still having the reassurance of being surrounded by friends from Senior Saints.

One of her most treasured memories came when the Premier League Trophy visited in 2022. She shared the experience with her friend Priscilla, whom she met through Senior Saints. Their friendship became one of the many meaningful connections Karamjeet built through the programme and is a reminder of the impact that simply bringing people together can have.

Today, Karamjeet remains a proud member of Senior Saints. The sessions continue to provide friendship, routine and connection, while helping her stay active and engaged within her community.

Looking back on her journey, she feels more confident, independent and connected than when she first joined.

For anyone considering taking part, Karamjeet has a simple message:

"If you have health concerns or have lost some confidence, you may wonder whether it’s right for you. Please don’t let that stop you. The [Senior Saints] team will make you feel welcome, support you and let you join in at your own pace. You don’t need to be especially fit or confident. Just come as you are. You might surprise yourself, in a good way!"

Nearly a decade after first joining Senior Saints, Karamjeet continues to feel the benefits of being part of the Saints Foundation community. Her journey shows how one small step can lead to lasting friendships, renewed confidence and a stronger sense of belonging.

Senior Saints is funded by National Lottery Community Fund