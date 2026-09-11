Premier League Backs Continued Mental Health Support Across Southampton

Saints Foundation has welcomed continued investment from the Premier League to support a range of mental health and wellbeing initiatives that are helping people across Southampton access the support they need.

At the centre of this work with the Premier League is the Extra Time Hub, a dedicated matchday wellbeing space at St Mary's Stadium, providing face-to-face support for fans who may be struggling with their mental health or emotional wellbeing. Delivered in partnership with local organisations and trained professionals, the hub offers a safe, welcoming environment where fans can access support, have confidential conversations and be connected to appropriate services if needed.

Since launching, the Extra Time Hub has become an important part of Saints Foundation's commitment to supporter wellbeing, demonstrating the positive role football can play in creating opportunities for people to seek help, connect with others and know they are not facing challenges alone.

Saints Foundation supports mental health, wellbeing and social connection across Southampton through projects including Talking Tactics, which helps young people build resilience through guided discussions, and Saints By Your Side, which helps men socialise and improve their wellbeing through regular activities. Funding from the Ex-Saints Association is helping extend this support to more men across the city.

The continued backing comes as Saints Foundation joins football clubs across the country in supporting the Premier League's Together Against Suicide campaign, delivered in partnership with Samaritans. The campaign encourages conversations around mental health, helps reduce stigma and highlights the support available for those who may be struggling. The campaign highlights that every 90 minutes someone in the UK dies by suicide and encourages people to seek support when they need it.

Sam Fulling, Managing Director of Saints Foundation, said:

"Mental health challenges can affect anyone, regardless of age, background or circumstance. Through the support of the Premier League and Southampton Football Club, we're able to continue providing accessible support, trusted spaces and opportunities for fans to connect with others and improve their mental wellbeing"

This year, as Saints Foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary, the charity continues to build on its commitment to creating caring, inclusive and supportive communities where people can thrive.

With thanks to our funding and delivery partners; Premier League Foundation, Professional Footballers Association, Ex-Saints Association and Advantage Mentoring.

Anyone looking for support, information or local services can access information on the Extra Time Hub and signposting to other services through Southampton FC's website:

Saints By Your Side | Southampton FC Official Site