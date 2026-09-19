Southampton's James Ward-Prowse reacted to the narrow defeat against Wrexham, which ended his side's six game unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship.

The midfielder had cancelled out Kieffer Moore's first half opener with his first Saints goal in 1,210 days - a well-taken finish at the second attempt inside the area - but a late winner from the hosts proved to be the decisive difference in North Wales.

"It's frustrating, I think it's a game that we looked at today to try and take maximum points from." Ward-Prowse reflected.

"It was a good feeling going into the game and we got off to a good start in terms of how we were playing, I think we created lots of chances but got undone by a set-piece, which is sloppy from our standards.

"We did well to get back into the game but again, it's one long ball and a flick on and all of a sudden you're losing the game so it's a disappointing way to lose it."

On his first goal in Saints colours since his summer return, Ward-Prowse acknowledged the milestone but declined to fixate on its significance in the North Wales defeat.

"It's a nice feeling for sure, to see the fans are where they were, it's nice for the moment that the goal was in your favour, but as soon as you lose the game it's a bit disappointing but hopefully there'll be more to come.

"You can feel the game swinging in our favour and there's a lot of momentum swings in the game, we certainly had the upper hand but just weren't quite clinical enough in those final moments. The position is great and getting into the final third is good, but unless you're finishing off the action and scoring goals, it doesn't really count for much.

"We have to do that better, but we also have to ensure that we stop conceding sloppy goals because we still haven't got a clean sheet this season. I think that's an important aspect if we want to maintain promotion."