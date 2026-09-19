Southampton's six-game unbeaten form in the Sky Bet Championship came to an end at the hands of Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.

In the final game before the first international break of the campaign, a late goal from the hosts proved to be the decisive difference on the road.

Saints went behind against the run of play when Kieffer Moore’s header opened the scoring, but they responded shortly after half time through James Ward-Prowse’s first goal since his return to the club.

The hosts had the final say, however, as a low cross was bundled in by a combination of Keven Schlotterbeck and Callum O'Hare in the final minutes of normal time.

Tonda Eckert named an unchanged side as his side looked to build on another impressive St Mary's showing a week earlier, but they ultimately fell just short in North Wales.

Saints fell just short on the road. (Photos: Matt Watson)

Wrexham were lively from the off, keen to avenge their humiliation from last season and back up their pre-match talk, as they had the game’s first shot across goal inside two minutes.

Saints’ first chance, which came before the ten minute mark as well, was a presentable one as a neat team move slipped in Finn Azaz but his shot from just inside the area was straight at Anthony Patterson.

The hosts’ early vigour began to wane as Saints rode the storm, but both sides were struggling to fashion a clear-cut chance; Cyle Larin tried his luck with an audacious lobbed attempt from just inside the Wrexham half as the game ticked past the 20 minute mark.

The in-form Canadian went closer moments later when he rose to meet a Ryan Manning cross, but his free header from 12 yards out dropped straight into Patterson’s arms.

After a break in play for a forceful challenge on Leo Scienza, Saints spurned their best chance on the half hour mark as a ball over the defence reached Larin, who lifted a shot over Patterson but onto the roof of the net.

Saints pushed for an opener in the first half.

Wrexham rallied after the enforced break and tested Daniel Peretz when Callum O’Hare fired across goal from just inside the area, but Saints’ shot stopper did well to tip the effort behind.

However; from the resulting corner, the hosts found their breakthrough against the run of play as Moore rose highest to direct a looping header into the far corner.

Saints pushed for an equaliser but to no avail as they trailed at half time, and were forced to make a change at half time as Scienza’s afternoon ended early at the break.

The wait for a leveller didn’t take long after the break though, as parity was restored in the 50th minute with Ward-Prowse’s first goal since his return to the club.

A ball across the box from Azaz deflected into the path of Saints’ midfield talisman, whose first shot was blocked before he fired in the rebound from six yards out.

James Ward-Prowse celebrates his equaliser.

The hosts came close to an instant response when an Issa Kaboré delivery flashed across goal, before Moore tried his luck from the halfway line - mich like Larin in the first half - to good effect with Peretz scrambling to push the ball behind.

Just before the hour mark, a “Ward-Prowse territory” free-kick was awarded and Saints’ goalscorer came close with his attempt that was saved on the stretch by Patterson.

Manning was next to fire goalwards with Saints back in control, as he connected well on the volley to meet a cross at the far post that flew just over the crossbar.

Both sides traded half chances as the game wore on, as presentable opportunities became few and far between in North Wales.

Josh Windass had a low shot for the hosts in the 80th minute, which was dived on and held by Peretz comfortably.

In a similar chance at the other end five minutes later, Azaz saw his deflected effort held by Patterson as the minutes ticked down at the Racecourse Ground.

With the game seemingly petering out, Saints were unfortunately dealt a decisive blow with just two minutes to play.

Full-back Jacques Ekomié advanced down the left for Wrexham and delivered a low cross that was bundled home by a combination of Schlotterbeck and O'Hare, with an own goal awarded against the German centre-half.

The four minutes of stoppage time proved to be too little for Saints to find a late equaliser, as Eckert's side will have to process their first defeat in six league games over the upcoming international break.

Wrexham: Patterson, Vyner, Hyam, Doyle, Kaboré, Whiteman, Sheaf (M. James 65’), Ekomié, O'Hare, Windass, Moore (Smith 72').

Subs not used: Ward, A. James, Worrall, Longman, Dobson, O'Brien, Cadamarteri.

Goals: Moore (35’), Schlotterbeck (OG 88').

Booked: Sheaf (14’), Hyam (85').

Southampton: Peretz, Bree (Dobbin 90+2'), Wood, Schlotterbeck, Manning, Downes (c), Ward-Prowse, Matsuki (Fellows 76'), Azaz, Scienza (Edozie 46’), Larin (Mubama 86').

Subs not used: Long, Stephens, Abbott, Welington, Bragg.

Goals: Ward-Prowse (50’).

Booked: Wood (69’), Manning (90+1'), Downes (90+5').

Attendance: TBC.

Referee: Gavin Ward.