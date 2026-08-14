Academy midfielder Walter Nutter has signed his first professional contract at the club.

Just a year after joining Southampton's Academy from Chelsea, Nutter has penned a two-year deal after a strong first season at the club.

He scored five goals and registered five assists in his 28 Under-18s Premier League matches, as well as making his debut with the Under-21s in both PL2 and National League Cup clashes.

Director of Group Talent Strategy Andy Goldie said: "Walter made good progress last season with the Under-18s, earning a lot of praise for his performances in possession, and was rewarded with opportunities with Adam and the Under-21s.

"We hope to see him feature a lot more with the Under-21s this season, having now signed his first professional contract, as we focus on developing other aspects of his game to maximise his impact in games and continue his progress.”